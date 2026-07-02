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02.07.2026 13:51:53

Cyprus Inflation Climbs To 32-month High

(RTTNews) - Cyprus' consumer price inflation accelerated in June to the highest level in more than two-and-a-half years, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index climbed 3.2 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 2.6 percent increase in May. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since October 2023, when prices rose 3.5 percent.

Inflation based on housing and utility costs accelerated to 5.6 percent from 4.2 percent a month ago. Similarly, the annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages quickened to 5.1 percent from 2.9 percent.

Meanwhile, transport expenses grew at a slower pace of 8.3 percent versus 9.5 percent in May, and the deflation in clothing and footwear prices softened to 7.7 percent from 8.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.3 percent in June.

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