Cyprus Q2 GDP Growth Improves To 3.3%

(RTTNews) - Cyprus' economic growth rate rebounded somewhat in the second quarter, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent year-on-year, following a 3.0 percent increase in the first quarter, which was the weakest expansion since the third quarter of 2023.

The improved performance in the June quarter reflected positive contributions from wholesale and retail trade, motor vehicle repair, information and communication, financial and insurance activities, and construction sectors.

On a quarterly basis, the economic growth accelerated to 0.8 percent from 0.5 percent.