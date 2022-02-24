Czech Economic Confidence Strengthens In January

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's economic confidence increased in January, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

The economic sentiment index rose to 99.2 in January from 97.6 in December.

The business confidence index increased to 100.7 in January from 98.8 in the previous month.

The industrial sentiment index improved to 98.3 in January from 97.6 in the preceding month.

The measure of confidence in construction rose to 128.9 from 124.3 in the prior month, while that for trade fell to 103.4 from 105.0.

The consumer confidence strengthened to 91.7 in January from 91.4 a month ago.