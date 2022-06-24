Czech Economic Confidence Weakens In June

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's economic confidence worsened in June, while consumer confidence declined for the fourth successive month to the lowest level in just over ten years, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.

The economic sentiment index dropped to 98.3 in June from 101.8 in May.

The business confidence index also weakened to 103.1 in June from 107.0 in the previous month.

The industrial sentiment index decreased to 106.1 in June from 106.7 in the preceding month.

The measure of confidence in construction fell to 117.4 from 118.6 in the prior month, and the morale for trade declined to 99.3 from 103.3.

The consumer confidence index fell to 74.7 in June from 75.8 a month ago. This was the lowest since May 2012, when the reading was 74.1.