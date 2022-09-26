Czech Economic Sentiment At 18-Month Low

(RTTNews) - The Czech economic confidence worsened further to reach its lowest level in one-and-a-half years, while consumer confidence showed a record low in September, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The economic sentiment index dropped to 90.1 in September from 94.1 in August.

Further, this was the lowest score since January last year, when it was 88.3.

The business confidence index declined notably to 93.6 in September from 97.6 in the previous month.

The industrial sentiment index also came in at 93.6 in September, down from 97.6 in August.

The measure of confidence in construction rose from 110.2 to 111.4, while that for trade fell to 92.7 from 95.2.

At the same time, consumer confidence worsened to a historical low of 72.7 in September from 77.1 a month ago.

In September, consumers were more worried about the deterioration of the economic situation and of the overall economic situation and their own financial situation, the survey said.