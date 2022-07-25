Czech Economic Sentiment At 7-Month Low

(RTTNews) - The Czech economic confidence weakened further in July to reach its lowest level in seven months, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The economic sentiment index dropped to 95.7 in July from 98.3 in the previous month.

Further, this was the lowest reading since December 2021, when it was 95.6.

The business confidence index also weakened to 100.2 in July from 103.1 in the previous month.

The industrial sentiment index fell further to 98.9 in July from 106.1 in the preceding month.

At the same time, the measure of confidence in construction improved to 118.6 from 117.4 in the prior month, while that for trade slid to 97.6 from 97.3.

Data also showed that the consumer confidence index stood at 73.6 in July versus 74.7 in June.