Czech Economic Sentiment Improves In August

(RTTNews) - The Czech economic confidence index strengthened for the second straight month in August, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

The economic sentiment index climbed to a 3-month high of 93.4 in August from 91.4 in the previous month.

The business confidence index also improved to 93.9 in August from 91.1 in July.

The industrial sentiment index came in at 91.8 in August, up from 88.1 in the preceding month. Similarly, the measure of confidence in construction advanced to 100.2 from 99.0.

Meanwhile, the consumer confidence index weakened to 91.0 in August from 92.7 a month ago.

The number of respondents expecting a deterioration of the overall economic situation in the Czech Republic in the next twelve months increased slightly in August.