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24.03.2026 10:31:48

Czech Economic Sentiment Rises To 5-month High

(RTTNews) - The Czech economic confidence improved further in March to the highest level in five months, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

The economic sentiment index rose to 102.1 in March from 101.1 in February. This was the highest score since October last year, when it was 104.0.

The business confidence index turned positive and rose to 100.4 in March from 99.8 in the previous month.

Among sectors, industrial confidence rose to 99.5 from 97.5, while the morale for the construction sector weakened to 113.8 from 116.1. The trade sector improved to 98.2 from 96.8, and the services confidence eased to 100.3 from 100. 9.

Confidence among consumers strengthened in March, with the consumer confidence index climbing to 110.4 from 107.6 in February. The share of consumers expecting the overall economic situation in the Czech Republic to worsen over the next twelve months declined for the second month in a row, the survey said.

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