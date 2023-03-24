Czech Economic Sentiment Rises To 93.9, Highest In 7 Months

(RTTNews) - The Czech economic confidence index improved to its highest level in seven months, while consumer confidence dropped for the first time in three months, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.

The economic sentiment rose to 93.9 in March from 91.7 in the previous month.

Further, this was the highest score since August 2022, when it was 94.3.

The business confidence index also rose to 95.2 in March from 92.5 in the previous month.

The industrial sentiment index came in at 95.4 in March, up from 88.7 in February.

At the same time, the measure of confidence in construction fell from 106.2 to 100.2, while that for trade rose to 99.6 from 94.4.

Data showed that the consumer confidence index weakened to 87.1 in March from 87.7 a month ago.

In March, households were less worried about the deterioration of the overall economic situation. However, they rate their current financial situation more poorly compared to the previous twelve months, the agency said.