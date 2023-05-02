Euro - Tschechische Krone - Kurs (EUR - CZK)
Czech GDP Expands Unexpectedly In Q1
(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's economic output advanced unexpectedly in the first quarter, though marginally, preliminary estimates from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.
Gross domestic product rose 0.1 percent sequentially in the first quarter, revering a 0.4 percent fall in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, economists had forecast a further fall of 0.1 percent.
The latest expansion was followed by two consecutive quarters of decline, thereby avoiding a recession.
The positive development in the first quarter largely relied on improved external demand, the agency said.
On a yearly basis, GDP contracted 0.2 percent in the March quarter versus a 0.3 percent rise in the December quarter. The expected fall was 0.6 percent. Further, this was the first contraction since the second quarter of 2022.
