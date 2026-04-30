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30.04.2026 10:51:05

Czech GDP Growth Eases To 0.2% In Q1

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's economy grew at a slower pace in the first quarter of 2026 amid an unfavorable trade balance, flash data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product rose 0.2 percent sequentially, though slower than the 0.7 percent expansion in the fourth quarter. The economy has been expanding since the fourth quarter of 2023.

Considering the expenditure side, the overall economic growth was driven by an increasing gross capital formation, while the international trade balance had a negative influence during the March quarter.

On a yearly basis, GDP growth moderated to 2.1 percent in the first quarter from 2.6 percent in the previous quarter. The final consumption expenditure of households and gross fixed capital formation contributed positively, while the negative contribution came from the trade balance.

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