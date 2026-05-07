Czech Industrial Output Growth Eases; Trade Surplus Grows

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's industrial output growth moderated further in March to the lowest level in six months, data from the Czech Statistical Office revealed on Thursday.

Separate official data showed that the trade surplus of the country increased in March from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports.

Industrial production rose a working-day-adjusted 0.9 percent year-on-year in March, slower than the 1.3 percent increase in February. Further, this was the weakest rate of growth since September 2025.

The slowdown in growth was largely driven by a 5.9 percent contraction in the mining and quarrying output, followed by a 4.9 percent decrease in the utility sector production. Meanwhile, the manufacturing industry logged a slower growth of 1.7 percent compared to 2.4 percent in February.

On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased 0.2 percent.

Separate official data showed that construction output expanded 5.8 percent annually and by 1.0 percent monthly in March.

The trade surplus rose to 31.9 billion in March from CZK 28.1 billion in the corresponding month last year. In February, the surplus was CZK 21.2 billion.

Exports climbed 6.5 percent year-over-year in March, and imports were 6.0 percent higher. Exports of computers, electronics, and optical products recorded the highest growth, while coke and refined petroleum products accounted for the largest share of imports.