Czech Industrial Output Growth Hits 4-year High; Trade Surplus Shrinks

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's industrial output growth accelerated in September to the highest level in four years, while the country's trade surplus decreased from the previous year, separate reports from the Czech Statistical Office revealed on Friday.

Industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 6.2 percent year-on-year in September, much faster than the 2.6 percent increase in August. Moreover, this was the quickest growth since September 2022, when production surged 8.0 percent.

Among sectors, there was a 20.9 percent growth in the utility sector. Output produced in the mining and quarrying sector advanced 7.0 percent annually, and manufacturing output was 5.0 percent higher.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 2.7 percent.

The trade surplus dropped to CZK 23.7 billion in September from CZK 27.0 billion in the corresponding month last year as imports grew faster than exports. In August, the trade balance showed a deficit of CZK 7.2 billion.

The decline in trade balance was mainly due to the deepening of the trade deficit in crude petroleum and natural gas and in electronic and optical products and in coke and refined petroleum products.

Exports climbed 7.8 percent year-over-year in September, and imports were 9.2 percent higher.