Czech Industrial Output Growth Hits 6-Month High; Trade Surplus Shrinks

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's industrial output expanded at the fastest pace in six months in June, while its trade surplus decreased sharply from last year, separate reports from the Czech Statistical Office revealed on Thursday.

Industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 4.0 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 2.0 percent increase in May. Moreover, this was the fastest growth since December 2025, when output rose 4.9 percent.

Among sectors, output produced in the utility sector surged 25.1 percent annually, and mining and quarrying output logged a renewed increase of 1.1 percent. The annual growth in manufacturing production accelerated to 2.6 percent from 2.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production moved up 1.2 percent.

Separate official data showed that construction output grew 2.0 percent annually, while it dropped 0.3 percent monthly in June.

The trade surplus declined to CZK 15.5 billion in June from CZK 27.0 billion in the corresponding month last year. Meanwhile, the surplus increased from CZK 11.4 billion in May.

During June, the overall surplus was driven by trade in motor vehicles, whereas trade in computer, electronic, and optical products weighed the acceleration in growth.

Exports climbed 11.2 percent year-over-year in June, and imports were 14.9 percent higher.