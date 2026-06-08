Czech Industrial Output Growth Improves; Trade Surplus Shrinks

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's industrial output growth accelerated somewhat in April, while its trade surplus decreased sharply from last year, separate reports from the Czech Statistical Office revealed on Monday.

Industrial production rose a working-day-adjusted 1.5 percent year-on-year in April, faster than the 0.9 percent increase in March.

The acceleration in growth momentum was largely driven by a 1.8 percent expansion in the manufacturing output, followed by a 0.9 percent recovery in utility sector production. Meanwhile, the mining and quarrying industry logged a sharp contraction of 12.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production climbed 1.4 percent.

Separate official data showed that construction output grew 7.7 percent annually and by 0.6 percent monthly in April.

The trade surplus declined to CZK 6.8 billion in April from CZK 18.3 billion in the corresponding month last year. The surplus also shrank significantly from CZK 30.4 billion in March.

Exports climbed 5.7 percent year-over-year in April, and imports were 8.9 percent higher. The country imported more coke and refined petroleum products and computers and electronic and optical devices during April.