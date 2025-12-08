Czech Industrial Output Rises Further; Trade Surplus Grows Sharply

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's industrial production expanded for the second straight month in October, while the trade surplus rose significantly as imports fell faster than exports, separate reports from the Czech Statistical Office revealed on Monday.

Industrial production advanced a working-day-adjusted 1.1 percent year-on-year in October, faster than the 0.8 percent rebound in the previous month.

Among sectors, the positive contribution came from manufacturing, where production advanced by 1.3 percent. There was also a 2.4 percent growth in the utility sector output. On the other hand, mining and quarrying contracted the most, by 14.0 percent from last year.

On a monthly basis, industrial output dropped marginally by 0.1 percent in October.

Construction output advanced 7.1 percent annually, while it fell 0.4 percent monthly in October.

In a separate report, the Czech Statistical Office said the trade surplus of the country rose to CZK 26.0 billion in October from CZK 11.0 billion in the corresponding month last year. In September, the trade balance showed a surplus of CZK 31.0 billion.

Exports declined 1.7 percent year-on-year in October, and imports plunged by 5.3 percent.