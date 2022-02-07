Czech Industrial Production Falls In December

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's industrial production dropped in December, after rising in the previous month, preliminary data from the Czech Statistical Office showed Monday.

Industrial production decreased 2.1 percent year-on-year following a 1.6 percent rise in the previous month.

Manufacturing decreased 2.2 percent annually after a 1.1 percent gain in November. Output fell 0.9 percent in the mining and quarrying, while production grew 4.8 percent in the utilities sector.

Compared to the previous month, industrial production fell 2.9 percent in December.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that construction output grew 8.1 percent year-on-year and 1.8 percent monthly, in December.

In the whole year 2021, industrial production rose 6.4 percent.

"Compared to the previous year, the production volume increased in an overall majority of economic activities of industry in a virtually even manner," Radek Matejka, director of the farm and industrial statistics department, said.

"However, due to difficulties in production of motor vehicles, the pre-covid level has not been attained."