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09.04.2026 11:59:51

Czech Industrial Production Growth Eases To 1.3%

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's industrial output growth moderated further in February to the lowest level in five months, data from the Czech Statistical Office revealed on Thursday.

Industrial production declined a working-day-adjusted 1.3 percent year-on-year in February, slower than the 2.7 percent increase in January.

The slowdown in growth was largely driven by a 6.7 percent contraction in the utility sector output, closely followed by a 6.0 percent plunge in mining and quarrying production. Meanwhile, the manufacturing industry logged a faster growth of 2.4 percent compared to 2.2 percent in January.

On a monthly basis, industrial production also climbed 1.3 percent.

Separate official data showed that construction output expanded 4.1 percent annually and by 0.8 percent monthly in February.

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