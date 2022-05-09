Euro - Tschechische Krone - Kurs (EUR - CZK)
Czech Industrial Production Unexpectedly Rises; Trade Balance Logs Deficit
(RTTNews) - The Czech industrial production grew unexpectedly in March, data from the Czech Statistical Office revealed on Monday.
Separate data showed that the trade balance swung to a deficit in March, as imports increased more than exports.
Industrial production increased a working-day adjusted 0.4 percent year-on-year in March, after a 0.3 percent drop in February. Economists had forecast a 2.6 percent decline.
Manufacturing output declined 0.2 percent yearly in March, while mining and quarrying output increased 6.9 percent.
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning output grew 4.2 percent.
On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent in March.
Industrial new orders increased 3.4 percent year-on-year in March.
Construction output rose a working-day adjusted 8.2 percent annually in March, the statistical office said in a separate report.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, the construction output declined 3.7 percent from the prior month in March.
In a separate communiqué, the Czech Statistical Office said the trade balance registered a deficit of CZK 13.79 billion in March versus a surplus of CZK 16.76 billion in the same month last year.
Exports gained 3.9 percent annually in March and imports grew 12.7 percent.
On a monthly basis, exports increased by seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent and imports rose by 2.0 percent.
