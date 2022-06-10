Czech Inflation Accelerates More Than Forecast

(RTTNews) - Czech consumer price inflation accelerated more than expected in May, staying at its highest level in three decades, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.

Consumer prices climbed 16.0 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 14.2 percent rise in April. Economists had expected inflation to increase to 15.4 percent.

The latest inflation was the most in the past three decades, when in December 1993 the yearly price growth reached 18.2 percent.

Transport costs grew the most by 22.6 percent in May compared to last year, and utility costs surged 21.3 percent.

The annual price growth for food and alcoholic beverages rose from 10.7 percent in April to 15.1 percent in May. The price rise in restaurants and hotels was also double-digit at 22.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed up 1.8 percent in May, mainly due to higher food prices. The expected increase was 1.3 percent.