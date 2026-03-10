Euro - Tschechische Krone

24,4010
 CZK
0,0060
0,02 %
10.03.2026 13:47:27

Czech Inflation Confirmed At 1.4%

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation moderated as initially estimated in February to the lowest level in more than nine years, the latest data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices climbed 1.4 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the 1.6 percent increase in January. That was in line with the flash data published on March 4. Moreover, this was the weakest inflation rate since October 2016.

The slowdown in inflation was mainly due to price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages, with the annual price growth easing to 0.4 percent from 1.3 percent. A further 1.5 percent decline in transport charges also affected the downward trend, while housing and utility costs rose at a steady rate of 0.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent, as estimated.

Hoffnung auf baldiges Kriegsende: US-Börsen mit leichtem Plus -- ATX und DAX schließen kräftig im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich erholt
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Dienstag in Kauflaune. Die Wall Street zeigt sich ebenso fester. Die asiatischen Börsen legten am Dienstag zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

