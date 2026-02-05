Czech Inflation Eases To 1.6% In January

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation moderated more-than-expected in January, preliminary data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

Consumer prices climbed 1.6 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 2.1 percent increase in December. The expected inflation rate was 1.7 percent.

The annual price growth in food, alcohol, and tobacco softened to 1.3 percent from 1.7 percent, and the decline in energy prices deepened to 7.9 percent from 4.2 percent. Meanwhile, inflation based on services remained stable at 4.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.9 percent.

The final data for the month of January is set to publish on February 13.

Separate official data showed that the annual retail sales growth eased to 1.8 percent in December from 4.5 percent in November. The growth in sales of non-food products softened sharply from 6.3 percent to 2.0 percent.