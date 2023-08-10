Euro - Tschechische Krone - Kurs (EUR - CZK)
10.08.2023 13:51:31
Czech Inflation Slows For Sixth Month
(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in the Czech Republic eased for the sixth month in a row to its lowest level since December 2021, preliminary figures from the statistical office showed Thursday.
The consumer price index rose 8.8 percent year-on-year following a 9.7 percent increase in June.
The slowdown in inflation was mainly due to slower rate of increase in prices of food and utilities.
Compared to the previous month, the CPI rose 0.5 percent from June, when prices increased 0.3 percent.
The statistical office attributed the monthly growth to higher prices in the recreation and culture group.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen belasten: US-Börsen uneins -- ATX schwächelt -- DAX gibt nach -- Chinesische Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Freitag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex verliert ebenfalls. Die US-Börsen tendieren in verschiedene Richtungen. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts.