Czech PPI Inflation Rises Unexpectedly In September

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's industrial producer price inflation accelerated unexpectedly in September, though slightly, and remained strong overall, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The industrial producer price index grew 25.8 percent year-on-year in September, after a 25.2 percent rise in August. Economists had expected a 24.0 percent increase.

Prices surged primarily in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning by 64.0 percent, the agency said.

Among the main industrial groupings, prices in the energy sector grew by 57.3 percent, and those for non-durable consumer goods and intermediate goods increased by 21.1 percent and 20.1 percent, respectively.

Excluding energy, industrial producer price inflation stood at 15.8 percent in September, easing from 16.4 percent in August.

On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 1.2 percent in September, while prices were expected to fall by 0.1 percent.