Czech Producer Price Inflation Accelerates In March

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's producer prices increased at a faster rate in March, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

The industrial producer price index grew 24.7 percent year-on-year in March, following a 21.3 percent rise in February. Economists had expected a 23.1 percent increase.

Prices for manufacturing products increased 20.3 percent yearly in March and those for mining and quarrying rose 26.3 percent.

Prices for water supply gained 5.3 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning gained by 48.9 percent.

Among the main industrial grouping, prices for energy grew 53.7 percent and those of intermediate goods increased 24.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 4.2 percent in March. Economists had expected a 3.0 percent rise.