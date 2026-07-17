Czech Producer Price Inflation Eases To 1.3%

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's industrial producer price inflation moderated somewhat in June from a 17-month high in the previous month, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.

The industrial producer price index climbed 1.3 percent yearly in June, slower than the 1.5 percent increase in May. Meanwhile, economists had expected a stable growth of 1.5 percent.

Among sectors, manufacturing prices grew at a slower pace of 2.8 percent versus 3.6 percent a month ago. Similarly, the annual price growth in mining and quarrying softened to 2.1 percent from 2.3 percent. Meanwhile, the annual decline in prices for utilities eased to 4.1 percent from 6.0 percent.

Among the main industrial groupings, energy prices rose 1.1 percent, and those for intermediate goods were 4.3 percent higher. On the other hand, costs for non-durable consumer goods dropped 2.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.4 percent as expected.