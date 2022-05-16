Czech Producer Price Inflation Surges In April

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's producer prices rose at a faster rate in April, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The industrial producer price index grew 26.6 percent year-on-year in April, following a 24.7 percent rise in March. Economists had expected a 25.5 percent increase.

Prices for manufacturing products increased 22.3 percent yearly in April and those for mining and quarrying rose 28.3 percent.

Prices for water supply gained 5.3 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning surged 51.4 percent.

Among the main industrial groupings, prices in the energy sector grew 55.2 percent and those for intermediate goods increased 28.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 2.3 percent in April. Economists had expected a 1.5 percent rise.