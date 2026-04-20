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20.04.2026 11:18:39

Czech Producer Prices Fall 1.1%

(RTTNews) - Czech Republic's industrial producer prices declined at a slower pace in March, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The industrial producer price index decreased 1.1 percent yearly as expected in March, following a 2.9 percent drop in February. Prices have been falling since February 2025.

Among sectors, mining and quarrying prices rebounded 0.4 percent after falling 1.5 percent in February. Similarly, prices for manufactured products rose 1.2 percent, reversing a 1.7 percent decline a month ago. Meanwhile, the annual decline in prices for utilities deepened to 9.8 percent from 7.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed 1.5 percent in March.

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