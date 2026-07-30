Czech Q2 GDP Growth Improves To 0.4%

(RTTNews) - Czechia's economic growth accelerated somewhat in the second quarter after easing in the previous quarter, flash estimates from the statistical office showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product advanced 0.4 percent sequentially, following a 0.2 percent rise in the first quarter. That was just below the expected growth of 0.5 percent.

The quarterly development of GDP was positively influenced by increased final consumption expenditure and international trade balance, while gross capital formation contributed negatively, the agency said.

On a yearly basis, the economic growth moderated to 2.0 percent from 2.2 percent.