Czech Retail Sales Fall 4.1% In June

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's retail sales declined for the fourteenth successive month in June, as sales of both food and non-food items dropped, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.

Retail sales, except motor vehicles and motorcycles, fell a calendar-adjusted 4.1 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the revised 6.3 percent drop in the previous month.

Sales of food, beverages, and tobacco contracted 5.3 percent annually in June, and those of non-food products decreased by 6.6 percent.

At the same time, retail sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores grew markedly by 12.2 percent, and sales and repairs of motor vehicles and motorcycles increased by 0.6 percent.

Data also showed that retail sales via mail order or the internet deteriorated by 7.3 percent.

Compared to the previous month, retail sales moved up 0.3 percent in June.