Czech Retail Sales Fall 7.3% In December

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's retail sales continued its declining trend in December, as both food and non-food products sales contracted, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales, except motor vehicles and motorcycles, fell a calendar-adjusted 7.3 percent year-on-year in December, slower than the 8.9 percent fall in November.

"A year-on-year decrease of sales in retail trade in December was contributed to by both sales of food and non-food goods", Jana Gotvaldova, head of the trade, transport, and services statistics unit of the CZSO, said.

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco contracted 7.0 percent annually in September, and those of non-food products decreased by 11.2 percent. Sales have been falling since May 2022.

Retail sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores declined 10.2 percent and sales and sales of non-food products, except fuel, dropped 7.5 percent.

Data also showed that retail sales via mail order or the internet deteriorated by 10.6 percent. Compared to the previous month, retail sales dropped 0.7 percent in December.

In 2022, overall retail sales logged a negative growth of 3.6 percent compared to 2021.