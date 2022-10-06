Euro - Tschechische Krone - Kurs (EUR - CZK)
06.10.2022 15:27:45
Czech Retail Sales Fall For Fourth Month
(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's retail sales declined for the fourth straight month in August, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.
Retail sales, except motor vehicles and motor cycles, fell sharply by a calendar-adjusted 8.8 percent year-over-year in August, following a 7.9 percent decrease in July.
Sales of food, beverages and tobacco fell 6.6 percent annually in August, and those of non-food products decreased 10.3 percent.
Retail sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores declined 9.2 percent. Sales and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles also showed a negative growth of 7.2 percent.
Data also showed that retail sales via mail order or internet showed a marked fall of 10.2 percent.
On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 0.7 percent in August.
