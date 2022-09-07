Euro - Tschechische Krone - Kurs (EUR - CZK)
|
07.09.2022 15:55:22
Czech Retail Sales Fall For Third Month
(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's retail sales declined for the third straight month in July, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.
Retail sales, except motor vehicles and motor cycles, fell sharply by a calendar-adjusted 7.2 percent year-over-year in July, following a revised 6.9 percent decrease in June.
Sales of food, beverages and tobacco fell 5.0 percent annually in June, and those of non-food products decreased 7.1 percent.
Retail sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores declined sharply by 13.5 percent. Sales and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles also showed a negative growth of 6.2 percent.
On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 0.6 percent in July.
