Czech Retail Sales Growth Improves Further

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's retail sales growth accelerated for the second straight month in April, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales, except motor vehicles and motor cycles, rose a calendar-adjusted 6.2 percent year-over-year in April, following a 5.7 percent increase in March.

The recent positive developments in April were largely driven by a 9.2 percent sales growth in non-food stores, which were closed last year as a result of anti-epidemic measures.

Retail sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores logged a sharp annual increase of 8.1 percent and sales of food products grew 1.6 percent.

Meanwhile, retail sales via mail order houses or via the internet continued to show negative trends in May, by falling 14.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales edged up 0.1 percent at the start of the second quarter.