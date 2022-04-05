05.04.2022 13:11:37

Czech Retail Sales Growth Slows In February

(RTTNews) - The Czech retail sales grew at a softer pace in February after accelerating in the previous month, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales rose a working-day 4.6 percent year-on-year in February, after a 9.4 percent growth in January. In December, retail sales rose 0.1 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales excluding automobile trade remained unchanged in February.

Sales of non-food gained 1.0 percent, while those of food goods declined 2.2 percent. Sales of automotive fuel increased 1.9 percent.

"In February, the retail sales growth was contributed to by a low comparison basis influenced by measures due to the corona-virus pandemic," Jana Gotvaldova, head of the Trade, Transport, and Services Statistics unit, said.

Sales of clothing, footwear and leather goods grew by 119.3 percent and those of culture and recreation goods gained 34.6 percent. Sales of other household equipment and information and communication rose by 17.3 percent and 11.3 percent, respectively.

