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01.10.2026 15:26:04

Czechia Manufacturing Growth Remains Strong In September

(RTTNews) - Czechia's manufacturing activity maintained robust growth momentum in September amid solid expansions in output, new orders, and employment, survey data from S&P Global showed on Thursday.

The purchasing managers' index, or PMI, for the manufacturing sector dropped to 53.5 in September from 54.1 in August. Nonetheless, a reading above 50 suggests expansion.

Among components, output and new orders grew further amid positive demand conditions among both domestic and international customers. In line with greater production requirements, firms raised their workforce numbers at the fastest pace since April 2022.

Despite the rise in output and employment, backlogs of work at Czech manufacturers grew for the ninth successive month in September. The survey also revealed that supplier shortages and greater new orders reportedly put pressure on capacity.

On the price front, input price inflation accelerated due to higher energy and fuel costs. On the other hand, selling prices rose at a slower pace.

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