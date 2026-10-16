Euro - Tschechische Krone

24,3255
 CZK
0,0000
0,00 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
16.10.2026 12:31:21

Czechia Producer Price Inflation Highest Since April 2023

(RTTNews) - Czechia's industrial producer price inflation accelerated further in September to the highest level in nearly three-and-a-half years, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.

The industrial producer price index climbed 3.7 percent annually in September, faster than the 2.0 percent increase in August. The expected rise was 3.4 percent. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since April 2023, when prices surged 6.4 percent.

Among sectors, manufacturing prices grew at a faster pace of 5.3 percent versus 4.0 percent a month ago. The annual price growth in mining and quarrying accelerated to 2.6 percent from 2.3 percent. Data showed that the annual decline in prices for utilities eased to 1.6 percent from 4.8 percent.

Among the main industrial groupings, energy prices climbed 8.1 percent, and those for intermediate goods were 5.0 percent higher. On the other hand, costs for non-durable consumer goods dropped 2.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 1.2 percent versus an expected rise of 0.9 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11:05 KW 42: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10:13 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16.10.26 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nachlassende KI-Sorgen: Dow schließt leichter -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende deutlich höher. Der Dow gab im Freitagshandel nach. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Freitag wieder aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen