Decline In German Industrial Production Eases

(RTTNews) - Germany's industrial production registered a slower decline in July, data from Destatis showed on Thursday.

Industrial output posted a monthly fall of 0.8 percent, which was slower than June's revised 1.4 percent decrease. Economists had forecast a drop of 0.5 percent.

Excluding energy and construction, industrial production slid 1.8 percent from June. The production of capital goods fell 2.9 percent and that of consumer goods decreased 1.0 percent. Production of intermediate goods dropped 0.7 percent. Outside industry, energy production was up 2.2 percent and construction output advanced 2.6 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production was down 2.1 percent after a 1.5 percent decrease a month ago.