07.09.2023 09:00:35
Decline In German Industrial Production Eases
(RTTNews) - Germany's industrial production registered a slower decline in July, data from Destatis showed on Thursday.
Industrial output posted a monthly fall of 0.8 percent, which was slower than June's revised 1.4 percent decrease. Economists had forecast a drop of 0.5 percent.
Excluding energy and construction, industrial production slid 1.8 percent from June. The production of capital goods fell 2.9 percent and that of consumer goods decreased 1.0 percent. Production of intermediate goods dropped 0.7 percent. Outside industry, energy production was up 2.2 percent and construction output advanced 2.6 percent.
On a yearly basis, industrial production was down 2.1 percent after a 1.5 percent decrease a month ago.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZins- und Konjunktursorgen bremsen weiterhin die Kauflaune: ATX und DAX gehen minimal höher ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Börsen schließen leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am letzten Handelstag der Woche leicht nach. Der DAX schloss knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street notiert am letzten Handelstag der Woche im Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag indes bergab.