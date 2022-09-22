Denmark Consumer Confidence At Record Low

(RTTNews) - Denmark's consumer confidence weakened to a historical low in September, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index fell to -32.1 in September from -25.1 in August. The average for the past six months was -22.

Further, the latest score was the lowest level in the statistics' 48-year history.

Households' assessment regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year worsened significantly in September as the respective index dropped to -22.4 from -13.7 in August.

Similarly, the index measuring consumers' view on the past economic situation of the country declined to -55.6 from -48.3.

Consumers' opinion regarding their own future financial situation also weakened in September. The corresponding index fell to -9.2 from -4.6.

Consumers were more negative towards big consumer goods purchases in September as the index decreased to -44.0 from -37.7 in the previous month.

Consumers continue to believe that unemployment will increase over the next year.

Households also expect significant price increases in the next twelve months, as the relevant index rose sharply from 0.8 in August to 17.8 in September.