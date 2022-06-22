22.06.2022 11:14:33

Denmark Consumer Confidence Hits New Record Low

(RTTNews) - Consumer confidence in Denmark weakened to a new record low in June, Statistics Denmark reported on Wednesday.

The consumer confidence index fell to -24.8 in June from -22.4 in May. The average for the past six months was -14.5.

The indicators of Denmark's economic situation fell to a lower level than during the COVID-19 crisis, the survey said.

Households' assessment regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year worsened in June, with the corresponding index falling from -23.2 in May to -23.5.

The index measuring consumers' view on the past economic situation of the country dropped notably to -42.1 from -37.8.

Consumers' opinion regarding their own future financial situation also worsened in June. The respective index declined to -7.8 from -6.1.

The measure reflecting the present personal financial situation fell to -17.3 in June from -14.8 in the prior month.

Consumers were more negative towards big purchases in June as the index decreased to -16.9 from -14.5 in the previous month.

Consumers continue to believe that unemployment will increase over the next year.

