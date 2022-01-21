Denmark Consumer Confidence Improves In January

(RTTNews) - Denmark's consumer confidence improved in January, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index rose to -1.5 in January from -2.1 in December. The average for the past six months was 1.7.

The reading remained in the negative territory for a third straight month.

The index measuring consumers' view regarding the future personal financial situation decreased to 9.5 in January from 9.8 in the preceding month.

The measure reflecting the past personal financial situation rose to 3.2 in January from 0.9 in the prior month.

Households' assessment regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year increased to -3.2 in January from -3.7 in December.

The index reflecting the view on the past general economic situation weakened to -5.2 from -2.6 December.

Consumers were less negative towards the big purchases in January as the index reading improved to -11.9 from -14.8 in the previous month.

They expect unemployment to decline over the next year.