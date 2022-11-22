22.11.2022 10:51:09

Denmark Consumer Confidence Rises In November

(RTTNews) - Denmark's consumer confidence rose in November from a record low in October, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index rose to -30.4 in November from -37.0 in October. The average for the past six months was -29.2.

The increase in consumer confidence was primarily due to strong increases in the indicators of consumer expectations for Denmark's and the family's future economic situation, as well as a marked increase in the desire to buy.

Despite the increase, confidence among consumers is still low, the survey said.

Consumers were less negative towards big consumer goods purchases in November as the index rose from -50.7 to -42.3.

Consumers continue to believe that unemployment will increase sharply over the next year.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen in Grün -- ATX letztendlich erholt -- DAX schließt etwas fester
Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte weisen am Mittwoch grüne Vorzeichen aus. Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Dienstag klar zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich im Plus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen