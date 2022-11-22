Denmark Consumer Confidence Rises In November

(RTTNews) - Denmark's consumer confidence rose in November from a record low in October, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index rose to -30.4 in November from -37.0 in October. The average for the past six months was -29.2.

The increase in consumer confidence was primarily due to strong increases in the indicators of consumer expectations for Denmark's and the family's future economic situation, as well as a marked increase in the desire to buy.

Despite the increase, confidence among consumers is still low, the survey said.

Consumers were less negative towards big consumer goods purchases in November as the index rose from -50.7 to -42.3.

Consumers continue to believe that unemployment will increase sharply over the next year.