21.04.2022 14:17:00

Denmark Consumer Confidence Weakens In April

(RTTNews) - Denmark's consumer confidence deteriorated in April due to a sharp decline in four of the five indicators, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index fell -20.9 in March from -14.4 in March. The average for the past six months was 7.4.

The index measuring consumers' view regarding the future personal financial situation decreased markedly to -8.4 in April from -5.8 in the preceding month.

The measure reflecting the past personal financial situation fell to -13.9 in April from -5.7 in the prior month.

Households' assessment regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year increased to -22.2 in April from -26.0 in March.

The index reflecting the view on the past general economic situation weakened to -29.1 from -18.4 March.

Consumers were more negative towards the big purchases in February as the index reading fell to -31.0 from -16.1 in the previous month.

Households expect unemployment to rise over the next year.

