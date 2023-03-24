|
24.03.2023 17:38:26
Denmark Economic Sentiment Rises Further
(RTTNews) - Denmark's economic sentiment rose for a third month in a row in March, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.
The overall economic confidence index, which includes consumer expectations, strengthened to a 7-month high of 80.7 in March from 79.5 in the previous month.
The business confidence indicator, which includes industry, construction, services and retail, rose to 89.3 in March from 88.8 in February.
The retailers' expectation indicator rose from -23 in February to -14 in January due to significant progress in revenue.
Likewise, the indicators for industry and services increased on monthly basis, while the measure for construction remained unchanged as labor shortages worsened.
The survey revealed that challenges faced by businesses in the form of rising prices, problems with supplies of energy and goods and their risk of liquidation caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, are now easing across the board.
