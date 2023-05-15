Denmark GDP Expands 0.3% In Q1

(RTTNews) - The Danish economy expanded at a slower pace in the first quarter amid a weak performance in the construction industry, preliminary data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product advanced 0.3 percent sequentially in the March quarter, following a 0.6 percent rise in the final quarter of 2022. Moreover, the economy grew for the fourth successive quarter.

The overall positive growth was driven by the upturn in the manufacturing and utility sectors, while construction activity contributed negatively, the agency said.

Employment increased 0.4 percent in the first quarter, the same pace as in the previous quarter.

The final data for the first quarter will be published by the statistical office on June 30.