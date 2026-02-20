Netop Solutions Aktie

Netop Solutions für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 676686 / ISIN: DK0010288125

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.02.2026 11:30:45

Denmark GDP Growth Eases To 0.2% In Q4

(RTTNews) - The Danish economy expanded at a weaker pace in the final quarter of 2025 amid fluctuations in the pharmaceutical industry, preliminary data from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product advanced 0.2 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, much slower than the 2.3 percent expansion in the third quarter, which was the strongest growth in four years.

The slowdown in growth was primarily caused by a 1.1 percent contraction in the pharmaceutical industry's contribution to gross value added in the fourth quarter. Excluding the pharmaceutical industry, the Danish economy logged an expansion of 1.2 percent.

On the expenditure side, household consumption rose 0.2 percent compared to last year, and public consumption increased 5.6 percent. On the other hand, gross fixed capital formation declined 2.7 percent, and both exports and imports fell by 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

During the year 2025, the Danish economy advanced 2.9 percent compared to 2024, the agency said.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:48 KW 8: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03:11 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.02.26 KW 8: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
20.02.26 Depot-Check: Wo Warren Buffett im vierten Quartal investiert ist
15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet die Woche in Grün -- DAX schlussendlich im Plus --Wall Street schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag leicht aufwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich unterdessen etwas höher. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende in Grün. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich zum Wochenschluss mit schwacher Tendenz.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen