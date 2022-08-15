15.08.2022 12:59:24

Denmark GDP Rebounds In Q2

(RTTNews) - Denmark's economy rebounded in the second quarter with the easing of COVID-19 related restrictions, preliminary data published by Statistics Denmark showed on Monday. Gross domestic product grew 0.7 percent sequentially, in contrast to the 0.5 percent contraction in the first quarter. Thus, the economy avoided a recession.

The progress was driven by developments in industry and the hotel and restaurant industry. The agency said the end of the lockdowns especially boosted the hotel industry.

Data showed that employment increased 0.7 percent in the second quarter. The revised quarterly data will be published on August 31.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX starten freundlich -- Asiens Börsen mit leichten Aufschlägen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen im Dienstagshandel zu. Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Dienstag grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen