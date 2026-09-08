Denmark Industrial Output Contracts; Trade Surplus Grows

(RTTNews) - Denmark's industrial production decreased sharply in July after recovering in the previous month, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

Separate official data showed that the trade surplus surged in July as exports rose amid a drop in imports.

Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 5.5 percent month-on-month in July, reversing a 6.2 percent growth in June.

Among industrial groups, production in the transportation industry deteriorated the most by 21.3 percent, and the pharmaceutical industry contracted by 6.2 percent. Meanwhile, the manufacturing of electrical equipment and machinery expanded 0.9 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

Excluding the pharmaceutical industry, industrial production decreased 5.0 percent in July.

The trade surplus was DKK 40.5 billion in July, up markedly from DKK 25.3 billion in June. Exports climbed 4.0 percent monthly, while imports dropped 4.4 percent.

In July, exports of goods to Germany, Sweden, and Norway accounted for 22 percent of total exported goods, the agency said.