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09.06.2026 14:33:10

Denmark Industrial Output Falls 1.1% In April

(RTTNews) - Denmark's industrial production decreased in April after rebounding sharply in the previous month, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent month-on-month in April, reversing an 8.3 percent growth in March.

Among industrial groups, production in the electronics industry contracted the most by 15.8 percent, and the pharmaceutical sector dropped by 2.5 percent. There was a 2.7 percent lower production in the food, beverages, and tobacco industries, while the machinery industry grew by 6.0 percent.

Excluding the pharmaceutical industry, industrial production decreased 0.2 percent in April.

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