Netop Solutions Aktie
WKN: 676686 / ISIN: DK0010288125
|
07.08.2026 12:52:12
Denmark Industrial Output Recovers Sharply In June
(RTTNews) - Denmark's industrial production expanded markedly in June after falling in the previous two months, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.
Industrial production climbed a seasonally adjusted 6.4 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 3.5 percent decline in May.
Among industrial groups, production in the transportation industry expanded the most by 26.7 percent, and the electronics industry advanced by 25.9 percent. There was a 7.3 percent higher production in the pharmaceutical sector, and the metal and metal products industry logged 12.8 percent more growth.
Excluding the pharmaceutical industry, industrial production increased 5.9 percent in June.
During the second quarter, total industrial production advanced 1.5 percent compared to the previous quarter.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach neuem Hoch im Plus -- US-Handel endet höher -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte einen neuen Höchststand erklimmen. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag aufwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend im Plus.