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WKN: 676686 / ISIN: DK0010288125

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07.08.2026 12:52:12

Denmark Industrial Output Recovers Sharply In June

(RTTNews) - Denmark's industrial production expanded markedly in June after falling in the previous two months, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.

Industrial production climbed a seasonally adjusted 6.4 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 3.5 percent decline in May.

Among industrial groups, production in the transportation industry expanded the most by 26.7 percent, and the electronics industry advanced by 25.9 percent. There was a 7.3 percent higher production in the pharmaceutical sector, and the metal and metal products industry logged 12.8 percent more growth.

Excluding the pharmaceutical industry, industrial production increased 5.9 percent in June.

During the second quarter, total industrial production advanced 1.5 percent compared to the previous quarter.

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